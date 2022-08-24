Poisonous Ponds: Tackling Toxic Coal Ash – Episode 2208

Coal Ash and Communities

SEGMENT 1 | Waukegan, Illinois; Oak Creek, Wisconsin; Kingston, Tennessee



The industrial history of Great Lakes communities was largely fueled by coal, and reminders of the era remain.

Numerous coal ash ponds are located around the region and hold the remains generated by these power sources. Coal ash is toxic, containing mercury, cadmium, arsenic and other heavy metals.

A Tennessee coal ash disaster in 2008 got a lot of people concerned about coal ash: some 7.3 million tons of coal ash went gushing out of an earthen dam covering 300 acres in Kingston. The spill is considered the largest in history, and of the roughly 900 laborers hired to clean up the mess, more than 50 have died.

Could a Tennessee style catastrophe happen at one of these sites in the Great Lakes? The answer is: It already did … but on a smaller scale.

In October 2011, a hillside collapsed at the Oak Creek Power Plant just south of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The collapse sent dirt, trucks, trailers and coal ash into Lake Michigan. It created a debris field about 100-yards long and 80-feet wide. Luckily, no one was injured.

A few miles south on the Lake Michigan shoreline is the town of Waukegan, Illinois, population about 89,000, where several coal ash sites sit about 100 yards from Lake Michigan. Residents worry they threaten drinking water as well as the Great Lake.

“Waukegan has suffered from industrial pollution. We have five superfund sites,” said Dulce Ortiz, a lifelong resident and community activist. “So we’ve seen the horrors that these companies have done to our community.”

