Drinking Water News Roundup: 8 million Illinoisans get drinking water, backup reservoir used in Indiana, Gov. Whitmer awards clean water grants

July 21, 2022 Tynnetta Harris
By Tynnetta Harris

From lead pipes to PFAS, drinking water contamination is a major issue plaguing cities and towns all around the Great Lakes. Cleaning up contaminants and providing safe water to everyone is an ongoing public health struggle.

Keep up with drinking water-related developments in the Great Lakes area.

Click on the headline to read the full story:

Illinois:

Indiana:

Michigan:

Minnesota:

New York:

Ohio:

Ontario:

Pennsylvania:

Wisconsin:

  • Wisconsin DNR updates | Waterloo / Marshall Courier | hngnews – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the city of Racine is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to improve its public drinking water system. The project includes the replacement of lead service lines throughout the city of Racine.

 

Catch more news at Great Lakes Now: 

 

On Isle Royale, fate of summer cabins pits nature against family history

EPA Warns of Health Problems When PFAS Levels in Drinking Water Are Inconceivably Tiny

