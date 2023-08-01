Michigan tribes fight long odds to restore wild rice, their history

By Ashley Zhou, Bridge Michigan

Michigan’s wild rice has dwindled due to dams, wetlands loss, industry and climate change

Tribes and government partners are reseeding wetlands across the state

Wild rice is important to tribes, but experts say even with the best efforts, rice beds will never return to their old numbers

FULTON — On Nottawa Creek, a tributary of southwest Michigan’s St. Joseph River, tall stalks of wild rice form a dense grassland atop the water, making the shallows nearly impassable by kayak.

To the untrained eye, the 10-foot-tall stands of slender, flowering grass may look like weeds. To John Rodwan, they’re a sight to behold.

Rodwan is the environmental department director of the Nottawaseppi Band of Huron Potawatomi, a tribe whose reservation is in Kalamazoo County. This wild rice bed — part of a 30-mile stretch managed by the Nottawaseppi — is part of an effort to restore a tribal staple food once common in Michigan, but wiped out by human development.

“We’re living with the sins of our fathers and grandfathers that straightened the channels, drained the lands and polluted the rivers,” Rodwan said. “Rice is in its renaissance now.”

Amid growing concern about the loss, tribes including the Nottawaseppi are leading a statewide effort to revive the native grain.

From Michigan’s southern border to the western Upper Peninsula, restoration experts are tending to rice beds, hoping to expand the plant’s footprint across the state. But tribes face an uphill battle because of climate change, pests and policy gaps.

“We lost a huge amount of rice that was here,” said Barb Barton, the author of “Manoomin: The Story of Wild Rice in Michigan” and a recently retired endangered species biologist for the state.

“The people in our lives today, most of them don’t have memory of these wild rice beds that were here; they don’t realize what’s gone.”

A crucial resource dwindles

Wild rice, or manoomin (mah-NOO-mehn) in the Ojibwe language, is a grain native to North America that was once common across the Great Lakes region.

The plant is central to the story passed on through generations of Ojibwe people to explain how their ancestors arrived in the Great Lakes basin. According to lore, prophecy told the Ojibwe to move west from the Atlantic coast and find a new home where food grows on the water.

What they found was wild rice. It became a staple food for Ojibwe people, who harvest it in September by gently bending the plants over canoes and tapping the loose seeds with cedar sticks called rice knockers.